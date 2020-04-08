Stricter cloth face covering requirements at MAFB Thursday

Stricter requirements regarding cloth face covering guidelines are coming to Minot Air Force Base.

Starting Thursday, April 8, the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of the Air Force are directing cloth face coverings to be worn on all military bases and facilities where social distancing can't be maintained.

Personnel using the Commissary, all AAFES facilities and the Post Office will wear a cloth face covering, along with numerous other work stations.

This applies to Total Force military personnel, Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors, family members, retirees, retiree dependents and all others allowed access to base facilities.

The directive does not relieve personnel from maintaining social distancing standards to the maximum extent possible.

