Stress test your business to prepare for economic crisis

The pandemic has caused unexpected financial hardships for many businesses.

However, there are things entrepreneurs can do to protect themselves when crises come up.

When you hear "stress test," you probably think of a medical exam, but stress testing is a vital tool for business owners and banks to test their resilience. It can help banks analyze how prepared they are to weather drastic economic scenarios such as what we've seen with COVID-19.

Banks can take projected or historical financial results and stress them under various scenarios to help clients and banks make better decisions. Bankers say they're using the stress testing technique to help determine how COVID-19 might impact their business.

"We can have a conversation with them about what that means. How do we react? What kind of financing needs do you need? It just leads to a better conversation," said Starion Bank President Don Morgan.

Morgan says the best time to stress test your business is when you're just starting out.

From that point forward, he says businesses should stress test regularly to make sure they're maintaining a successful path. Morgan says businesses have a higher chance of being successful if they have a plan and are prepared.

He says it's not too late to get your business stress tested and to call your banker for more information.

