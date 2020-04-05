Stonehome creates food project for hungry families

All businesses are doing what they can to stay open, at Stonehome they came up with an idea to keep kids entertained and fed.

The kids' Pizza kit includes everything to make their own pizzas. So they get the fun of making it, and get to enjoy eating it afterwards. It's another way a local business is trying to keep things going.

“They've actually been really popular. I feel like some people are ordering food just so they can get the pizza kit. You've gotta order an entree to get a pizza kit.” Said Toby Kuhn, Kitchen Manager.

Stonehome has also changed their hours closing between the lunch and dinner rush because of low business at that time.