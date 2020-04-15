Stolen dog from Williston turns up in Minot shelter, reunited with owner

A one-year-old bull terrier that wound up in an animal shelter in Minot has been reunited with its family, after shelter organizers learned the pooch had been stolen months prior.

Management with the Souris Valley Animal Shelter say Chico the dog was abandoned in one of the shelter’s broken kennels in early March.

Due to Minot’s breed-specific language that bans ownership of certain breeds of dogs, Chico could not be adopted within the city, despite interest.

A woman in Williston saw an ad for Chico in The Minot Daily News and recognized him, and called her husband to tell him their missing dog was up for adoption.

Shelter management learned the dog’s name was actually Struggs, and it had been stolen out of a vehicle several months ago.

The man came to the shelter in Minot with photos proving Struggs was his beloved four-legged friend.