Stocks Rebound

Coronavirus confusion has kept global markets on edge.

Friday morning, stocks spiked after Thursday's lows causing another trading halt-- this time for a surge.

The last week has seen highs and lows across the board.

Friday morning levels jumped more than 5% causing a trading halt.

This comes after President Trump's and the Federal Reserve's efforts to boost the economy.

However, financial advisors say this rebound doesn't mean we're in the clear.

"It's a blip. You know, it's just one day in the market. So, if we go into recession or not, we don't know that yet. I don't think we're going to know that for some time," said Securian Financial Advisor David Wald.

Wald says people are trading on emotion, trying to guess where the market will go from here and how far the virus' impacts will reach.

For those concerned, Wald says the best thing to do right now is make a plan with your financial advisor to weather through the uncertainty.