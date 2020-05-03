Stocking up on vitamins may not be the answer

Amid this pandemic many people are rushing to the grocery stores to stock up on vitamins and supplements trying to boost their immune systems.

According to a registered dietitian, doing that won't boost anything.

According to Sanford Health registered dietitian Rachel Iverson, supporting your immune system doesn't come down to the supplements you take but about the food you eat.

Sanford Health dietitian Rachel Iverson, M.S., RD, LRD. Said, "We don't need supplements to help our immune system and we don't need necessarily a specific style of eating, we just need a general well balanced diet to support our current immune system."

Iverson says to learn more about nutrition, don't rely on a simple Google search.

She recommends typing up a question, along with the words registered dietitian to make sure you are reading factual information.