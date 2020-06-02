Steve Wharton seeks reelection to Minot Park Board

Steve Wharton is seeking reelection as his first term on the park board draws to a close.

Wharton is a horticulture and botany teacher at Magic City Campus, and previously owned a landscaping and contracting firm.

He said that continuity is important as local governments work through an uncertain future with COVID-19.

"[The Minot Park Board is] going to have to have people that are aware of what's going on and have that consistency to work with our employees, groups and the public to make sure that things go well," said Wharton.

