Stephan Podrygula running to keep seat on Minot City Council

A Minot Alderman turned in his petitions Thursday to seek re-election to the city council.

Stephan Podrygula has lived in Minot for more than 40 years and has served on the city council for four separate terms. Podrygula was selected to serve the remaining council term for Shaun Sipma, when voters elected Sipma as mayor in 2018.

Podrygula says he is focused on increasing government openness, tax dollar spending, and public safety among other issues.

Podrygula, Josh Wolsky, and Shannon Straight's seats are all up for re-election this year.

The election is June 9.

