Staying healthy during quarantine includes eating takeout

As people continue to self-quarantine some are starting to gain a little weight, or are feeling sluggish.

Here are some ways a registered dietitian says you can stay healthy and active during quarantine.

According to Sanford Health dietitian Rachel Iverson, you can still eat your burgers and fries while social distancing, just add some veggies to make it a more balanced meal.

Dietitians say as long as your meals contain three to four different food groups you should be fine eating take out, because it will give you a well-rounded nutrient intake.

Iverson said this even applies to snacks.

"It's okay to not always have perfect snacks, like you can eat a brownie, but if you're looking for really nutrient dense snacks, what I like to say is try to pair two food groups together. So let’s say I'm having a snack, cheese and crackers, then I have dairy and hopefully a whole grain cracker," said Iverson, M.S., RD, LRD.

When it comes to exercise recommendations, Iverson said Americans need 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week. She says doing things like cleaning the house for 30 minutes or doing some yard work can do the body good.

Iverson said, "150 minutes, that would be like 30 minutes five times a week. Now if you can get moving more than that's good because just sitting is not so great for us."

If you have children, while you are at home, Iverson said it's important to watch how you address food as it relates to your body. For example, she said avoid saying things like this brownie is going to go straight to my hips.

"If you're making those comments you're setting your kids up to think about food in a way that is harmful to them long term. They're going to become more restrictive so if you can set a good example and maybe take a more weight neutral approach. I'm having this apple because it's good for me," said Iverson.

Iverson said it's also important to not be harsh when judging your body during quarantine and a little weight gain is not so bad.

Iverson said to learn more about nutrition, don’t rely on a simple Google search.

She recommends typing up a question, along with the words registered dietitian to make sure you are reading factual information.

