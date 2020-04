One local musician has plans to bring music into the homes of those who are stuck inside.

Joel Janikowski is holding a "Safe At Home Fest" livestream concert Saturday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. CST.

Anyone can tune in via the livestream link: https://sites.google.com/view/safeathome/home.

The festival website has 19 artists scheduled to perform.

Janikowski says he plans to do this again if self-isolation recommendations continue.