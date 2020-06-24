Statues brought to ground by protesters

Protesters brought down two statues in downtown Madison, WI after demonstrations raged into the night.

The "Forward Columbian Exposition" statue outside of the Statehouse was pulled down around 10:45 p.m., but the statue was only a replica of the original which is kept indoors. According to the Wisconsin historical society, the statue was created by a Wisconsin native in 1893 to represent devotion and progress.

After that statue fell, protesters tore down another which celebrated Hans Christian Heg.

According to Historic Madison, Inc., that statue paid tribute to a Civil War hero who fought against the Confederates and created the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry.

The protests were sparked by the arrest of a 28-year-old man who had entered a downtown restaurant with a bat and blow horn. The arrest led to a struggle on the street which involved several officers.

