State’s Attorney: “Be Legendary” logo didn’t break the law

The Burleigh County State's Attorney says the North Dakota Department of Commerce didn't violate the Century Code after an audit said they did.

In October 2019, a state audit said Commerce broke the law during the branding refresh that resulted in the new "North Dakota Be Legendary" logo.

State Auditor Josh Gallion said Commerce spent more than $87,000 on uncompetitive contracts for the re-branding. Commerce hired a firm for the first phase of the re-branding, and then hired some of the firm's employees in the second phase. Commerce said these were two separate contracts, but Gallion said it should've been treated as one.

In a response, State Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said: "This is a great day for Commerce, confirming what we have known in our hearts for the last six months, but it's also a sad day for North Dakota as there was absolutely nothing in the audit report that warranted this kind of wasteful scrutiny that has taken a great deal of emotional and financial toll on those affected."

That "emotional" toll was corroborated by Governor Doug Burgum, who said in a release: "The multiple audits in the past year that made hyped-up allegations of criminal charges toward state employees, including state librarians and members of our Commerce Department, have created an environment of real fear among state employees."

Burgum added the legislature should clarify which audit items call for a criminal investigation.

Gallion didn't comment on whether or not he agreed with the findings, saying that's not the role of his office.

"We apply our set of criteria. Once that's done to verify, if there is a potential discrepancy, that's where our work ends. The criminal side of this, which I think people are trying to blur the lines... the Attorney General's Office or the State's Attorney, or however the Attorney General decides how to handle that, there the one’s that try to make that determination. That is not part of the audit process," Gallion said.