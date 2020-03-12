State superintendent Kirsten Baesler pleads guilty

State superintendent Kirsten Baesler has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Fifty-year-old Baesler pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement which was submitted Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Baesler was given a suspended 10-day jail sentence, a year of probation, pay $750 in fines and court fees and complete recommended treatment.

Baesler was arrested February 26 on I-94 after a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper witnessed her diving erratically.

During the traffic stop, the trooper said he could smell alcohol and observed behavior consistent with alcohol consumption.

She also refused a breath and blood alcohol test.

