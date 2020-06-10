State regulators give green light to wind project following environmental changes

State regulators approved a siting permit Wednesday for a $330 million wind energy project for Burke and Mountrail Counties, after developers adjusted plans to lessen its environmental impact.

The Northern Divide Wind Farm Project will include a wind farm with 74 turbines in Burke County, and a 41-mile-long transmission line that runs to a substation in Mountrail County.

The farm would have a capacity of 200 megawatts.

Last June, the North Dakota Public Service Commission denied the permit after environmental advocates addressed concerns over the impact on wetlands and wildlife.

The commissioners say the company reduced the size of the project area in half, relocated some turbines, and moved much of the project area away from wetlands, after consulting with Game and Fish officials.

Northern Divide Wind, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, developed the project.

