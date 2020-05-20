State parks and historical sites announce reopening dates

A number of state historical sites and state parks have announced reopening dates.

Fort Mandan and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is set to reopen Thursday, while several historical sites have a scheduled reopen date of Saturday, May 23.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors who are seeking North Dakota cultural experiences this summer. We have authentic places in wide open spaces, with both indoor and outdoor sites to explore, along with some walking trails, and picnic areas," says Director Claudia Berg. "With newly modified health guidelines and restrictions, our state historic sites are prepared to offer engaging experiences to those who wish to travel within our beautiful state."

Two sites are set to reopen at a later date. The State Museum in Bismarck will remain closed for the time being, while the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site near Cooperstown will open its doors on June 15.

Sites will operate at reduced capacity, while the facilities will also be open with reduced hours in order to allow for additional deep cleaning. Visitors are being asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

