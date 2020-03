The North Dakota Department of Health is reaching out to businesses and religious communities across the state for an informational briefing on COVID-19.​

The department will be holding a video conference for those interested Tues. March 10 at 1:00 p.m.

The conference will include a situational update on the virus and a question and answer forum with an expert.

Participants can join by by calling 1 (312) 584-2401 ext. 728372.