State files third discovery motion in Rolette murder case

State prosecutors have filed a third motion to compel expert discovery in the case of a man standing trial in August on a murder charge.

Prosecutors have charged 50-year-old Ronald Wootan with a series of charges, including AA-felony murder.

According to court records, the state claims the defense has failed to provide discovery on two previous requests, in July 2019 and January 2020.

In the motion, the state claims it is entitled to the discovery, given court procedural rules, and the fact that the defendant had given notice of intention to present a defense based upon mental disease or defect.

Wootan is accused of killing 26-year-old James “Joe” Pochant and of firing at a SWAT truck during an ensuing standoff in July 2018.

He was supposed to stand trial in February, but it was pushed back to August following an 11th-hour continuance.

Wootan remains in custody in the Rolette County Jail, and faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

Your News Leader has reached out to both Wootan’s attorney and the Rolette County prosecutor for reaction.