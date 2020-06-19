State capitol COVID-19 testing event is the largest yet in North Dakota

State health leaders said Wednesday's COVID-19 testing event at the Capitol was the largest one yet.

Teams tested more than 1,400 people, beating the previous record of nearly nine hundred tests in a single event.

Ahead of testing day, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., encouraged everyone to show up, especially those who are at-risk and younger people, who are more likely to be asymptomatic.

“We saw a lot of ages, kind of a mixture of all ages. I would guess the majority of people, if I had to speculate, would probably be 40 to 70, but there was a lot of people older and younger than that too,” said mobile testing state lead Sherry Adams.

Adams said the noticeable traffic and central location may have made it easier for more people to show up.

