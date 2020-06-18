State approves $400 million in federal aid

The State Emergency Commission approved how to use more than $400 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund. This is the second round of the more than one billion dollar package lawmakers approved to help agencies weather the pandemic.

There are essentially three qualifications to claim a cut of the funds: it must be necessary to the pandemic response, not a normal expenditure and spent between March 1 and the end of this year.

The bigger chunks are going to Job Service and Commerce, which have been responsible for direct payments and loans to people and businesses.

The amounts requested and approved aren't necessarily the amounts spent. This aid covers what FEMA won't, so many of these amounts are "over-stated."

Even so, there's more than $300 Million left in the package for North Dakota to allocate.

"We know that there is additional pressure at the federal level about yet another stimulus plan, but there is also opposition to that at the federal level, in terms of an additional stimulus plan. And so a potential compromise could be that while there's no new stimulus plan, there might be increased flexibility,” said Gov. Doug Burgum.

The commission planned on passing $408 million, but reduced it to $401 million after a $7 million request from Cass County was put on hold until all county requests come in.

However, there's still one more hurdle. The legislative Budget Section Committee has to approve the package before it can be sent out to the 41 agencies.

The committee overwhelmingly approved the first round of the Relief Fund a month ago. It will be meeting Thursday, June 25.

