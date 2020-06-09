Kirsten Baesler and Brant Dick win the State Superintendent Primary

Kirsten Baesler and Brandt Dick won the State Superintendent Primary, and will go head-to-head on the November ballot.

The political affiliations of this race were unique this year; neither of the major state parties endorsed any of the candidates.

Republicans say they chose against endorsing any candidates because they did not hold a convention this year due to the pandemic.

The incumbent State Superintendent Baesler is seeking her third term as state superintendent. In the recent months, she's been at the center of the statewide school closures, more than $40 million in emergency federal aid dispersed to the 175 school districts, and the deployment of distance education to help schools end on-time.

"I think at a time that we've been experiencing and a time that we are going into, it's extremely important for the future of our state, for the future of the children in our state, the student's in our state that experienced strong leadership is at the helm," Baesler said.

Baelser was arrested in March for driving under the influence. She calls it a horrible mistake and has since apologized and undergone treatment.

Brandt Dick is the superintendent for Underwood Schools. A former educator, principal, and coach. He's siding himself as the candidate for rural schools. He says he's experiencing what many other around the state are: a shrinking school district and struggling to keep qualified teachers. He's proposing a loan forgiveness program that would have school districts pay off student loan debt for new teachers.

"Decisions are best made locally, because that's the way it should be. So, if ever I'm given an opportunity for a statewide decision or local decision, I'm gonna default to local decision. That's where the best decisions are made," Dick said.