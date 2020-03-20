State Superintendent Baesler breaks down how teacher pay will work during closures

State Superintendent Kirsten Baelser broke down how teacher pay will work while schools are closed.

Baesler said, "A state or district or other recipients may use federal funds to pay federally funded staff during a closure if it uses state or local funds to pay state and locally funded staff during the closure."

Baesler also mentioned that Department of Public Instruction has canceled all ACT testing dates for the spring and that ACT has offered 11th graders a free voucher to take the test on the June or July testing dates.

