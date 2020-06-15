State representative: 'Doubtful' SCOTUS rights would’ve passed Legislature in 2020

By a 6-3 vote, the United States Supreme Court ruled Monday morning that employers cannot discriminate against individuals based on sexual orientation. North Dakota is one of a few states without legal protections for the LGBTQ community.

The state legislature made attempts to expand protections as recently as last year. In 2015, the state Senate approved a bill that would have banned discrimination based on sexual orientation.

However, the bill failed to pass the House by a 19-vote margin.

Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, says that these kinds of protections likely wouldn't pass the legislature in 2020.

"In times like that, it's a matter of the courts stepping in and ruling that protection under the law is equal for all North Dakotans and all Americans, and hopefully this is an improvement for an opportunity to help recruit more folks for North Dakota to come work, live, and play,” Boschee said.

In 2019, a similar measure failed to pass the state House by a 48-vote margin; more than double the margin from four years before. While the SCOTUS ruling expands rights in the workplace, it doesn't do the same for housing. North Dakota doesn't have those protections on the books.

This ruling comes just a few days after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services removed "sexual orientation" as a protected group for Affordable Care Act qualifications. Many say this move rolls back protections for transgender people, but HHS says it's bringing back the original purpose and meaning of the legislation.

