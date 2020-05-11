State Fair 2020 Cancelled

State Fair Director Renae Korslien announced this morning that the 2020 State Fair has been cancelled.

The press release reads:

It is with great regret that we must announce the 2020 North Dakota State Fair is cancelled. The cancellation is due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.This decision is in the best interest for all involved. It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic and our concern is for the health and safety of our community, our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all involved with the North Dakota State Fair.

Our situation is different in that thousands of people come to the fair to be together with friends and family. We want to continue this tradition that we are a meeting place to get together.

All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded back into that account. It is not necessary to contact the Fair as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.

Fair Director, Renae Korslien said, "We want to thank all of the loyal North Dakota State Fair goers for their continued support in these unchartered waters. We have been greatly touched by the strong support that we have received during these challenging days."