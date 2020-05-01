State Capitol remodeling project underway

The south side of the capitol building was fenced off Friday morning as crews begin work on the entrance remodeling project.

ADA access to the capitol starts in the parking lot. Individuals have to cross travel across a driveway and past stairs to get to the ramp. The main goal of the remodel is to make it easier for those people to access their government.

"The design is actually relocating that parking so it'll be west of that driveway so it's a lot safer for those individuals to enter the capitol through the south entrance," said John Boyle, facilities management director.

The $2 million project will expand the entrance into the tunnel and look something like this, which should help keep the building warmer in North Dakota winters.

"As people go through security cold air would rush into the capitol grounds and you would feel that cold air. It would permeate down to about the elevators to the east and beyond the roughrider hall of fame to the west," said Boyle.

The money for the project is coming out of the capitol trust fund rather than the state general fund.

The project is scheduled to finish by Dec. 1.