Stark County Declares a Fire Emergency and Institutes Burn Ban tied to the Fire Rating

Stark County has declared a Fire Emergency and adopted a Burn Ban which is based on the North Dakota Rangeland Fire rating. The burn ban will be in effect when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire rating is in the High, Very High, or Extreme category, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Stark County or determined to be necessary by the emergency manager.

THE PENALTY FOR VIOLATION OF THIS BURN BAN IS A CLASS B MISDEMEANOR (NDCC 37-17.1-10: MAXIMUM SENTENCE OF 30 DAYS IN JAIL AND A $1,500 FINE NDCC 12.1 32.01).

The Rangeland Fire Rating is issued daily. The rating and additional information can be found at www.starkcountynd.gov/fire or http://www.ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.

The burn ban includes the ignition of fireworks, garbage burning, campfires, outdoor/backyard fire pits, fireplaces/chimneys, burning of farm or cropland, and unnecessary off-road motorized travel. Excluded from the burn ban when in effect is gas grills and pellet smokers. When using gas grills or pellet smokers, the unit must be on a non-combustible surface and monitored at all times.

Citizens should contact the Stark/Dickinson non-emergency dispatch number at 701-456-7759 before a controlled burn is started so that emergency responders are not dispatched for reports of a fire. Be prepared to give your name, contact number, the location of controlled burn, and anticipated duration of the burn. After the burning is completed and the fire is out, again contact this number to inform them of the completion of the controlled burn.