Stanley student athlete honored for perseverance

When seniors gathered in the parking lot of Stanley High School they thought they were there for a group photo.

“Our class picture social distancing,” said Bridger Pulver.

But they were also there to recognize one a student.

Scheels and United Community Bank surprised Pulver with the first ever Community Athlete of the Season Award.

“I didn't know it was happening today but I knew I was nominated for it so I was kind of just waiting to see what happened I was not expecting it,” said Pulver.

Pulver, who plays multiple sports including football, basketball and baseball, received the honor for his community involvement and resilience on and off the field.

“I nominated him because he had to go through a lot. He missed the entire 2018-2019 football season the entire basketball season and all of the track season because of injury and a scare of cancer in his knee and just a lot of trials he had to go through,” said Kory Anderson, Pulver’s basketball coach.

Despite those trials, Pulver never stopped showing up for his teams.

“Even though I couldn't play I still went to every football, every basketball practice. I'd move equipment around fill waters we had the junior high kids practice on the same field as the varsity team so I would go over there and help the coaches with that,” said Pulver.

Scheels presented Pulver with a $500 gift card, half of which goes to his team for equipment and supplies.

“It all came together this was our very first day and we couldn't have had a better recipient,” said Cole Krueger, with Scheels.

United Community Bank also awarded $1,000 to the school's athletic teams.

“This was an opportunity to showcase these students that we knew existed in our community that just didn't get the recognition that we felt they should have,” said Jennifer Hubrig, with United Community Bank.

Supporting local athletes, and honoring one brave young man.

Pulver said he plans to use his half of the money for hunting and fishing equipment.

