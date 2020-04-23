Stanley man dies following medical incident while driving semitrailer

A 51-year-old man from Stanley was pronounced dead following a crash Wednesday evening involving a semitrailer on Highway 85 near Alamo.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Franklin Sessions, Jr., was headed southbound on Highway 85 at 6:20 p.m. when he suffered a medical incident.

The patrols says the semitrailer drifted off the roadway and entered the east ditch, before vaulting over a field approach, driving over a berm, and stopping on a prairie trail.

Sessions was pronounced dead at a hospital in Williston. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. No air bags were deployed.

The accident remains under investigation.

