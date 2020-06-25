Stanley community debuts new baseball, softball complex

The Stanley community is debuting a new baseball and softball complex this month.

Stanley youth baseball and softball players are finally back on the field after a COVID-19 delay.

"It's pretty nice. I finally got to do something as I was just sitting at home, so it was pretty fun that I got to play. It was really cool to see them all back. I haven't seen them in a while since school closed, so it was pretty cool to see them back," said Kane Reep, Midget pitcher/infielder.

Stanley has more than 100 players in its overall program. They're playing on a brand-new three-field complex that houses all Blue Jay baseball and softball programs.

"It has more fields, and they look a little bit nicer than the other ones," said Larson Fjeldahl, peewee pitcher/infielder.

"Sometimes the peewees had to play with us, and we didn't have a lot of room. But now that we have two fields, they can go on a different field. It's nice so we can have our own room," said Reep.

Reep said he looks forward to playing at his new home through high school.

"I'm really excited. It's going to be really fun," said Reep.

The project cost roughly $1.3 million, with funds coming from Stanley city sales tax and park district fundraisers and donations.

The complex features a new concession stand and restroom facility. At the old location, fans had to use port-a-potties.

The field layout hosts T-Ball, Peewee, Midget, Babe Ruth, Legion, and High School baseball and softball programs.