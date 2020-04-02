Standing Rock working on mail-in ballots

North Dakota's 2020 primary election may look a bit different this year.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order last week waiving the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location open.

Twenty of North Dakota's 53 counties already have vote-by-mail programs, but the governor is encouraging all counties to initiate these measures to protect both voters and poll workers.

However, mail-in voting is new and complicated for some populations in the state.

The Standing Rock tribal community is working with Sioux County to ensure they can reach everyone, even if they don't have a physical address.

“If they're going to send them to their physical address, as you could look back in history we've been having trouble with that,” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Mike Faith.

Faith says election outreach initiatives have slowed down since they instituted a work from home policy.

He says their main focus now is to make sure ballots get into everyone's mailbox so the community is properly represented.

As election season is nearing, this situation will be constantly evolving.

Earlier Thursday, the governor expanded mail-in ballot measures to school board elections as well.