Standing Rock will hold COVID-19 testing on Saturday

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will offer another round of COVID-19 testing Saturday.

This time around those tests are available to anyone, whether you live on the reservation or not.

Tribal leaders said new positive cases prompted their decision to hold another mass testing event.

“We are seeing a little spike here and I think it is the appropriate time to get more testing done” said Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith

Chairman Faith said anyone, especially those who've been involved in group settings, should come get tested.

The event will be held at the Community Grant School Bus Garage in Fort Yates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, with more than 1,000 throat swab tests available.

