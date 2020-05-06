Standing Rock to hold mass COVID-19 testing on Saturday

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe announced a COVID-19 testing site for this weekend.

The testing will take place May 9 at the Standing Rock Community Grant School Bus Garage in Fort Yates.

Essential frontline employees will be tested from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. testing will be available for all tribal members.

The Standing Rock Homeland Security Task Force will be conducting traffic control and the Tribal Incident Command Team will be assisting with patient sign-in.

Indian Health Services, the North Dakota State Public Health Department and the National Guard are coordinating the testing.

