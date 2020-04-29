Standing Rock teacher hosts ukulele concerts for students

With schools across the state moving to remote learning due to the coronavirus, teachers are working hard to help kids comprehend and complete class work despite limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is especially true for children on reservations and in rural communities, who face unique challenges.

Teach for America is an agency that has been working on distance learning issues and their corps members are tackling it every day in their communities, including McLaughlin, S.D.

Olivia Olson is a Teach for America graduate and an English teacher at McLaughlin High School, where she has been working to stay connected with students both academically and personally during this pandemic.

Whether it’s through Facebook messaging or phone calls Olson is doing whatever she can to make sure her students get the education they need to finish out the rest of the year.

"Now it is, much more individualized for me and happens whenever it needs to happen. So sometimes that's in the middle of the day and sometimes a kids reaching out to me in the middle of the night and I'll answer them in like six in the morning when I wake up." Olson said.

Olson says maintaining those student teacher relationships is the most important thing she is focusing on right now.

She host Facebook live ukulele concerts to have a little fun with her students and so they can see her face during this rough time.

Olson says she is devoted to helping kids exceed expectations regardless of the situation.

