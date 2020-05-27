Standing Rock participates in Farmers to Families program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is partnering with producers to purchase and distribute food to those in need.

The North Dakota Department of Indian Affairs is working to ensure tribal communities are included.

The Farmers to Families Food Box program will include fresh produce, dairy, and meat products.

Tribal leaders in Standing Rock say elderly residents should have access to this nutritional food.

“Within our reservation, we have two grocery stores and finding fresh produce there is sometimes...you have to be there really early or it could be picked over and I know some things may be limited right now,” said Standing Rock Tribe’s Internal Affairs Director Shauna Long.

Long says about 640 elders will receive two boxes of fresh food per person.

