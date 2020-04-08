Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reports first COVID-19 case on Reservation

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is reporting its first case of the coronavirus on the Reservation Tuesday.

A press release from the tribe says the positive case was in Corson County, South Dakota.

Chairman Mike Faith says the positive case was found through contact tracing from Burleigh County.

He says the person and their immediately family is in self-quarantine.

The release says the North Dakota Department of Health has notified the South Dakota Department of Health and the case in under investigation.