The U.S. Department of transportation awarded the Standing Rock Airport $20,000 through the CARES Act.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith said the grant is being used to improve the airport and to add a helicopter pad for emergencies.

“There is an importance of getting here during an emergency is number one, and 24/7. They should be able to access that 24/7,” said Faith.

There is not set date on when the construction will begin.