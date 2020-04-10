St. Joseph's Community Health Foundation distributes grants during COVID-19 pandemic

St Joseph's Community Health Foundation is giving support to local nonprofits right when it is most needed.

Grants totaling more than $190,000 were distributed this week to a number of area projects.

These are additional grants adding to the organizations Twice Blessed Grants given earlier this year in January.

More than $11,000 will go to 21 area food pantries, and more than $16,000 will go to scholarships for MSU and Dakota College.

Foundation President Shelly Weppler says the money is coming at a time when it is most needed.

"The money is coming at a great time when there's a great need. And we at the foundation are just so thankful and grateful for all of the organizations," Weppler said.

Nonprofit organizations interested in receiving grants for next year can apply on July 1.

