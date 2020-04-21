St. Gabriel residents receive thousands of letters during COVID-19 pandemic

Residents at St. Gabriel’s assisted living have been receiving words of encouragement from families and strangers around the United States.

Photos Courtesy: Andrea Engle

Assisted living centers around the state have been in lockdown for nearly a month for the safety of their workers and residents.

During this time of loneliness, people from all over North Dakota and the United States are sending cards and drawings as a part of the Grams for Grands program at St. Gabriel’s Community.

The small letters are filled with big gestures.

The hallways around St. Gabriel’s are filled with notes of love and encouragement.

"When we received our first box of 180 from around the United States it was such a heartwarming feeling and just putting those up in our hallways for the first time, our guests were grabbing them telling me, oh my gosh this one is from New York,” said Andrea Engle, marketing manager for St. Gabriel’s.

Letters have been flooding in from all over the country.

"They go and Google where that place is at or look at how many cases are there and what their regulations are or what assisted living is there," said Engle.

With words and pictures spreading love and laughter during a time of darkness.

"It's been really cool to watch them interact with someone that they never knew and to be able to build that personal touch with them," said Engle.

With love from friends and strangers all over the world.

Artwork, cards and letters can be mailed to St. Gabriel’s Community at 4580 Coleman Street, Bismarck, ND 58503. Messages can be addressed to specific residents, or sent to Andrea Engle.

