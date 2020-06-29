ND Spring pheasant count up from last year

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's 2020 spring crowing count survey shows that the state’s spring pheasant population is up 15% from the same time last year.

R.J. Gross, upland game management biologist, said the number of roosters heard crowing this spring was up statewide, with increases ranging from 1% to 18% in the primary regions holding pheasants.

“We entered spring with a larger breeding population compared to last year,” said upland game management biologist R.J. Gross. “Hens should be in good physical shape for nesting season and cover should be plentiful from the residual moisture left from last fall.”

However, Gross said there is concern with drought conditions in the western part of the state and whether insects will be available to chicks for brood rearing.