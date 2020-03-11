Special training on domestic violence in Minot

Local law enforcement, prosecutors and community partners are sharpening up on ways to handle domestic violence cases.

In a day-long presentation, they learned how to more sensitively treat victims of domestic violence.

They also focused on ways to investigate asphyxiation.

The Domestic Violence Crisis Center partnered with other community leaders to bring the presentation to Minot

Kelsey McKay, the president of Respond Against Violence, said nearly half of all domestic violence cases that end in homicide had a history of some sort of asphyxiation.

“The majority of the trainings I do everyone is learning something, and that when they walk out of this room they’re more equipped to go to the streets tonight or go into the court room tomorrow to hold these offenders accountable," said McKay.

Tara Bjornson, assistant director of the Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Minot, said she hopes the training will not only help advocates but victims of domestic violence.

“It really was designed to keep victims safe keep them from being re-assaulted,” said Bjornson.

The presentations will continue Thursday.