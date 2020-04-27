Special meeting Thursday in Minot on City Manager situation

The Minot City Council has called a special meeting and executive session for Thursday to discuss the firing of the former City Manager Tom Barry, and consult with an attorney over “pending predictable litigation.”

The meeting comes after Alderman Stephan Podrygula sent a memo to fellow council members and Mayor Shaun Sipma, imploring them to reconsider the structure and role of the council.

In the memo, Podrygula calls for a reevaluation of the council’s executive committee, improved communication between council members and the mayor/city manager, and for the aldermen to play a larger role in the selection of department heads.

Podrygula also calls for improvements to oversight of the city manager, strengthening protections and safeguards, and bringing psychological perspectives into the leadership structure.

The council voted to terminate Barry’s contract immediately on April 20, after receiving a final report from an outside investigator into accusations that Barry created a hostile work environment.

Barry contended he was not given due process to address the accusations against him.

The special meeting is Thurs, April 30 at 12 p.m. in the Minot Council Chambers.

Meetings are closed off to the public, though the public can submit questions to the city online, and watch the meetings on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

The agenda and Alderman Podrygula’s memo are attached to this story.

