Special delivery: Mother delivers baby in New Salem parking lot

An expecting mother from Golden Valley got a Mother's Day surprise a day early with the help of the Morton Country Sheriff’s Department and New Salem paramedics.

Hannah Enger was expecting her second child over the weekend.

She had a routine visit in Bismarck on Friday, and returned home later that night.

What she didn't know, was baby Tillie would come sooner than expected.

Rud's I-94 Mobil sits between Bismarck and Golden Valley in New Salem

Its usual to see customers pumping gas, and stopping to rest.

But on Saturday May 9, a parking lot turned into a delivery room

"Yeah I was almost beside myself," said Enger.

That night Enger went into labor.

"Looking back in hindsight I was probably in labor, but I was like no, just something else," said Enger.

While on the road things escalated quickly.

"They asked me some questions about when my contractions were and how I was feeling, and she said, you need to call 911, you're not going to make it," said Enger.

Dispatchers had Hannah pull over at Rud's where paramedics met her.

"They had just jumped out of the new Salem ambulance and I was like, she's coming there's no way. They had pulled my pants down and there she was," said Enger.

Seven pound, 10 oz. baby Tillie arrived 4:40 in the morning.

"She was born in a pandemic and in the parking lot in our pick-up," said Enger.

Neither the Morton County deputy nor New Salem EMS wanted to comment on the story due to privacy issues.

