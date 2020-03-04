Special Olympics North Dakota encourages inclusivity through sports

Educators in the Minot area are learning ways to make students with disabilities feel more welcome in their schools.

The Unified Champion Schools program is a nationwide effort that is partnering with the North Dakota chapter of Special Olympics.

The two are working to bring Special Olympic Unified Sports into schools across the state.

Special Olympics North America Consultant Molly Mccloskey says the program aims to help promote social inclusion by combining students with and without intellectual or physical disabilities in sports.

“What we know is that young people want to have friends, they want to see their buddies in the hallway. And so Special Olympics has brought Unified Champion Schools as a strategy to schools around the country to really create that social inclusion: kids who play sports together,” Mccloskey said.

The program is currently partnered with 8,000 schools to help students with disabilities feel welcome.

