Special Olympics North Dakota 2020 summer games canceled, virtual competition planned

Organizers with Special Olympics North Dakota have canceled the 2020 summer games scheduled for June 4-6 in Fargo, amid health concerns over COVID-19.

Leadership cited concerns over when athletes could resume training programs, space to screen volunteers, and the fact that many athletes participate in multiple seasons.

The organization will instead hold a virtual competition in 11 events in track and field and strength/power-lifting, with the opening and awards ceremony on June 11th.

The event is opened to all people with and without intellectual disabilities.

The ceremony will air on the SOND Facebook page.