Spartan Firearms holds soft open for new Minot location

While most businesses are closing down to slow the spread of COVID-19, essential stores like gun stores, are free to stay open.

In a time where only essential businesses such as pharmacies, grocery stores and hospitals remain open, gun stores, shooting ranges and weapons manufacturers now fall into that category.

Spartan Firearms celebrated a soft reopening of its storefront Wednesday.

They unveiled a 12-person indoor shooting range.

“This is one of five state of the art facilities in the country that Action target has built and it's here in Minot, North Dakota, so we're kind of proud of that,” said Rob Fuller, owner.

The staff worked for more than a year on the new facility, including expanding their storefront by roughly 4,300 feet and adding an indoor shooting range.

The range is fully-staffed with six licensed instructors who will hold classes for all levels of experience starting in May.

It allows the Spartan team to offer new educational resources to the community.

“Here in probably about a month or so we'll start our classes, we'll start with concealed carry. We can probably do about 15 to 20 people per class. After that we're going to expand to hunter safety and basic firearm handling,” said Todd Phipps, range manager.

The reopening comes after the Trump Administration ruled gun stores as essential business last month.

Gun stores and weapons manufacturing fall under the defense industry—that's according to an advisory list sent out by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Fuller says the timing couldn't have been better.

“It kind of coincided. We shut down the old facility and started moving everything over here. So we were closed almost two weeks and it was kind of a blessing it happened at the same time all of this other stuff was going on so, we got lucky, I guess,” said Fuller.

The store is taking COVID-19 limitations into account and is planning a grand opening for the facilities this summer.

Spartan Firearms indoor shooting range is open its regular hours 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

