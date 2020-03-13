Spanish speaking liaison connects Watford City families

People from all over the world come to the Bakken for work, and bringing their families along is getting more and more common, according the McKenzie County School District’s bilingual liaison Rocio Casanova-Wurzer.

The district has doubled its number of Spanish-speaking families since 2017, but they didn’t have a consistent way to communicate and connect with them until this school year.

Rocio helps 220 Spanish-speaking families with anything from simple phone-call translations and parent-teacher conferences to college preparation.

Luis Adame Mendez ninth-grader said, “If I take a college scholarship it will be helpful for me, and for my family, too. So, I asked her what grades I have to get to get a scholarship.”

Rocio was hired by the district last August to fill a major communication gap. “It evolves to, you know, kind of a relationship between the school and the parents. And they’ll call me, I’ll let them know hey you can call this number if you have a question,” said Rocio.

90% of students in the district’s English Language Learner Classes happen to come from Spanish-speaking backgrounds.

“We work on listening, speaking, reading, and writing in the academic content, break it down, go at a slower pace,” said Pamela Albright, English Language Learners teacher.

“It helps me to understand the other classes and to get friends,” said eighth-grader Diego Adame Mendez.

Third-grader Suri Jorge also better connects with friends because of the ELL Classes. She moved to Watford City from Ecuador with her mother in November, and has a Spanish-speaking teacher who helps her in every subject.

Jorge said, “Pero no entiendo muy bien, ella repetira en Español. Rocio translated: She likes working with her because she explains things to her in English, but when she doesn’t understand, she’ll translate for her.”

The school says giving students and families the resources they need helps them feel like they are a part of the community as well.