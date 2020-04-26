Spa owner ready to get back to work

As North Dakota enters its sixth week of business closures, one Bismarck spa owner is ready to get back to work safely.

Shar Dukart, the owner of You-Vilitize said this is usually one of the busiest times of the year because everyone is booking appointments for prom season. Instead of seeing clients, she has used this time to create new treatments and hire more people.

"I think people have taken a lot of precautions which I'm grateful for, and you know being closed down...we've all been quarantining. So hopefully it's going to be a new fresh start," said Dukart.