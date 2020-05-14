Suspect identified in Minot homicide investigation

Minot police have identified the suspect in a shooting incident Wednesday evening.

Police say 22-year-old Damion M. A. Colvin was taken into custody after officers responded to a report of a shooting in southwest Minot shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say Colvin and the victim knew one another well and were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

The victim who has not yet been identified was given aid by officers and was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Colvin was taken into custody and has been charged with murder. He is currently held without bond at Ward County jail pending his initial court appearance.