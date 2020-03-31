South Prairie switching to distance learning

South Prairie students have been adjusting to a new era of education, all online.

"It's been kind of crazy, but South Prairie has really eased the transition to make it a little less hectic," said junior Kamryn Morrison.

The kids can't raise their hands, but teachers have been in touch.

"It's really easy to get a hold of all the teachers with questions. They're right there to answer them," said senior Leah Johnson.

"We're emailing and video chatting all the time to make sure that our education isn't compromised during the pandemic," Morrison said.

South Prairie set up a "distance learning" link on the district website where students can click to find their course work.

The Royals incorporated technology into their curriculum before the era of COVID-19, which helped to smooth the transition.

"I'm very proud of my district because we use technology a lot," Morrison said.

"They've made education in a way online that is really helpful. I thought it'd be a lot tougher to retain the information, but it's actually been quite easy," said senior Cade Korslien.

Morrison added that the South Prairie choir is planning on posting song videos online.