South Prairie holds social distancing ice cream social

South Prairie staff found a fun and refreshing way to put a smile on their students' faces while respecting the current guidelines.

The staff held a Social Distancing Ice Cream Social from 6-7 p.m. Monday in the school's parking lot.

It gave students, their families, and members of the community a chance to drive by and wave to people they haven't gotten to see every day since COVID-19 school closures.

"The idea came about to have an ice cream social. Let the kids come through the parking lots. The teachers will be lined up here along the walls just waving to the kids that they've had and just to say hi to them," said superintendent Wayne Stanley.

The South Prairie community was able to park next to each other to visit from a safe distance and enjoy some ice cream as the weather continues to get warmer.

