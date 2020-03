A Kenel, S.D., woman pleaded not guilty in court on Monday for charges related to a high speed pursuit on Feb. 15.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Lexi Gayton fled BIA agents at speeds over 100 mph.

Troopers say Gayton continued into Morton County where she reached speeds of 108 mph before crashing into a ditch.

A jury trial has been set for July 14.